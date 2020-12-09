Advertisement

Gunmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Delta

Channels Television  
Updated December 9, 2020
File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

 

Gunmen have abducted three teachers from Ohorhe Secondary School in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said kidnappers, who wore military camouflage, stormed the school premises in an SUV and forcefully whisked three teachers away.

Although the abductors are yet to contact the family members of their victims, the police authorities say efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.



