NASS Will Pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill By Q1 2021 – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has assured that the National Assembly will pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the first quarter of 2021.

Lawan gave the assurance on Wednesday at a public hearing on the repeal of the Electoral Act 2010 and enactment of the 2020 Electoral Act.

Senator Lawan at the public hearing said the National Assembly will work to make this possible so that the amended 2020 Electoral Act will be tested in early elections to gauge its effectiveness.

In his contribution at the hearing, former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who has chaired previous amendments of the electoral act wants the amendment of electronic voting to be expanded to include electronic transmission of votes.

After a series of deliberations on the bill, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, last month, scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila however pointed out that electronic voting may fail in rural areas and the votes of the people there must be made to count.