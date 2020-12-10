Kogi Govt Asks Traditional Rulers To Support Efforts In Tackling Insecurity

The Kogi State government has asked traditional rulers to support efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

The commissioner in charge of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Ozigi made the appeal at a meeting of the Council of Chiefs which was held in Lokoja the state capital.

He commended the traditional rulers in the state for the roles they have been playing in ensuring that there is maximum security of lives and properties in their domain.

The commissioner said that the government alone can not provide adequate security without a synergy from the relevant stakeholders like the traditional rulers which is why they are here for deliberation.

He noted that the crime rate in the country at present is alarming assuring them that through a concerted effort of the state government and the commitment of the traditional rulers’ criminal element in the state will be defeated.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, who now occupies the position as the acting president of Kogi state council of chiefs in his acceptance speech promised that the traditional rulers will work in synergy with security agencies to wipe out crime in the state.

The traditional rulers unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Yahaya Bello, thereby calling on everyone to support his administration.