Buhari Arrives In Daura For One-Week Private Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his country home in Daura, Katsina State for one-week private visit.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to him, the aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

On arrival, President Buhari was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

President Buhari was also welcomed by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, who led the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.

While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.