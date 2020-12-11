COVID-19: Governor Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-Isolation

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).

The Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank Friday but will remain in isolation until the results of the test are available.

This is according to a communique by Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos Commissioner for Health.

Professor Abayomi however, stressed that this is not the first time Governor Sanwo-Olu is having the COVID-19 test.

According to him, the governor had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

Professor Abayomi noted that the government is seeing a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters within Lagos.

He advised all Lagosians to adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand, and respiratory hygiene, and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.