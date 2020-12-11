Advertisement

Hezbollah Fugitive Killer Of Former Lebanon PM Hariri Bags Life Sentence

Updated December 11, 2020

 

A UN-backed court on Friday sentenced fugitive Hezbollah member Salim Ayyash to life imprisonment for the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri.

“The trial chamber is satisfied that it should impose the maximum sentence for each of the five crimes of life imprisonment to be served concurrently,” said Judge David Re of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, based in the Netherlands.

