ICC Probe Of Nigerian Military Long Overdue – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has welcomed the planned probe of the Nigerian military by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement issued on Friday by the Media Manager, Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, AI said the investigations into the atrocities carried out by the security forces was long overdue.

“The International Criminal Court (ICC) must immediately open a full investigation into atrocities committed during the conflict in Northeast Nigeria, Amnesty International said today, as a milestone decision brought its longstanding call for justice for victims’ one step closer,” the statement partly read.

“After years of calling on the ICC Prosecutor to open a full investigation, this is the first meaningful step towards justice that we have seen for victims of atrocious crimes committed by all parties to the conflict in Northeast Nigeria,” said Netsanet Belay, Amnesty International’s Director of Research and Advocacy.

“This is an important milestone, but it must be followed with immediate action to open a full investigation. For the victims of war crimes and potential crimes against humanity to see justice, it’s crucial that the Prosecutor swiftly begin an effective and well-resourced investigation.”

