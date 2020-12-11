Advertisement

INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Obudu Constituency Winner

Channels Television  
Updated December 11, 2020
INEC REC Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart Presents Certificate of Return Mrs. Maria Godwin Akwaji

 

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart has presented a Certificate of Return to the member-elect Obudu State Constituency, Mrs. Maria Godwin Akwaji.

Mrs. Akwaji is the winner of last Saturday, December 5th bye-election held in the state.

 

The INEC commissioner advised the member-elect to be responsible and accountable to the Obudu people that elected her and urged other contestants to display the spirit of sportsmanship and support the winner to continue the development of Obudu and its people.

Mrs. Maria Godwin Akwaji is grateful to God for her victory and thanked the state Governor Professor Ben Ayade and the people of Obudu State Constituency.



More on Politics

Wike Cautions PDP NWC Against Sowing Seed Of Discord Among Governors

Edo Governorship Election: Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Obaseki

Umahi Was PDP In The Exterior, But APC At Heart – Adesina

Tribunal Dismisses AA’s Petition On Exclusion From Edo Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV