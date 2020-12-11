INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Obudu Constituency Winner

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart has presented a Certificate of Return to the member-elect Obudu State Constituency, Mrs. Maria Godwin Akwaji.

Mrs. Akwaji is the winner of last Saturday, December 5th bye-election held in the state.

The INEC commissioner advised the member-elect to be responsible and accountable to the Obudu people that elected her and urged other contestants to display the spirit of sportsmanship and support the winner to continue the development of Obudu and its people.

Mrs. Maria Godwin Akwaji is grateful to God for her victory and thanked the state Governor Professor Ben Ayade and the people of Obudu State Constituency.