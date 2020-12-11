Palace, Houses Burnt As Communal Clash Breaks Out In Ondo Community

The communal clash between Isinigbo and Ode communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State has escalated as some hoodlums earlier on Friday attacked Isinigbo community.

The palace of the traditional ruler of the community, including many other houses and properties were destroyed in the clash.

The two neighbouring communities have been engaged in clashes for some time.

READ ALSO: Security: Governor Okowa Inaugurates ‘Operation Delta Hawk’

An unconfirmed report indicated that two unidentified persons were killed in the attack.

The Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Ikoro however said he is not aware that lives were lost in the attacks. He added that he is yet to be fully briefed on the extent of the damage done.

Ondo State has witnessed increased in crime rate with the recent murder of a prominent traditional ruler Oba Israel Adeusi in Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Also, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also called Amotekun Corps earlier in December arrested some herdsmen armed with dangerous weapons while rearing their cows, entering farmlands, eating and destroying planted crops.

Amotekun vowed that they are not relenting in flushing out criminals from the state.