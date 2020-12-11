Petrol-Laden Tanker Catches Fire In Ondo

A road traffic accident involving four vehicles has taken place in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State; close to the main gate of Adekunle Ajasin University.

A petrol tanker that caused the crash was said to have lost control in motion and crashed into three other stationary vehicles, that caught up in flames immediately.

An eyewitness report indicated that shortly after the incident, there was a heavy downpour which helped to quench the flames.

The accident was said to have caused heavy traffic in the area, as the road leading to Ikare-Akoko was totally blocked.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Hassan confirmed the road crash to Channels Television.

He however said no fatality has been recorded yet as the occupants of the vehicles involved escaped before the fire engulfed the vehicles.