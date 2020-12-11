Pogba Ranked Among Top 10 Error-Prone Players in EPL

Heavily criticized Manchester United and French midfielder, Paul Pogba has added yet another unwanted accolade to his resume by being listed among the top 10 error-prone players in the 2020/21 premier league season.

A recent claim by the super-agent Mino Raiola that the star’s time at the English outfit was over has further amplified the rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

Flashes of brilliance combined with mediocre performances have left a somewhat infuriating output that has yet to win over the United faithful.

In a research by a giant sports bookmakers bettingodds, Pogba lies in the sixth position out of ten premier league players who are prone to errors, with 114 errors so far in the season.

This equates to an error every 4 mins and 4 seconds

– Criteria For Selection?

The study using big data analysis collated certain metrics that count as errors while basing it on player position.

Goalkeepers – Goals conceded, errors leading to a goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty.

Defenders – Unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, unsuccessful crosses, errors leading to a goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty.

Midfielders – Shots off target, big chances missed, unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, unsuccessful crosses, errors leading to a goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty.

Forwards – Shots off target, big chances missed yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty.

– Top Ten List

Making the top of the list is Burnley’s midfielder, Vydra with 43 mistakes despite having no red cards and yellow cards this season.

Another surprising inclusion on the list is Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso who has been instrumental in Mourinho’s revolution at the club, despite his manager describing him as “a very good player” who can ”express all of his quality” when in the topmost condition; he sits on 5th spot just above Pogba on the list.

View the full list below:

1. Matej Vydra (Burnley) – 43 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 13 seconds

2. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) – 187 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 33 seconds

3 = Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) – 45 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 52 seconds

3 = Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) – 30 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 52 seconds

5. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) – 79 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 53 seconds

6. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 114 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 4 seconds

7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) – 82 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 18 seconds

8. Max Lowe (Sheffield United) – 94 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 25 seconds

9. Luke Thomas (Leicester City) – 40 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 30 seconds

10. Mario Lemina (Fulham) – 57 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 31 seconds

With expectations yet to be met by the French ace at the club, speculations have it the Manchester United board is eager to sell off the star with clubs giants like Juventus and Real Madrid seemingly interested in acquiring him.