10 Killed In Car Crash Along Jigawa-Kano Road

Ten persons who were involved in motor accident along between Jigawa and Kano State have been confirmed dead.

The young men were said to have been on theor way from Gagarawa Local Government in Jigawa State to Kano State for the Nigerian Navy recruitment when the accident occurred along Ringim.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed their death to Channels Television, said two others were injured and are receiving treatment at the Ringim General Hospital.

According to Jinjiri, the accident involved a trailer and a Volkswagen golf three which was carrying 12 passengers.

“There occurred a fatal motor accident along Hadejia/Kano Road in Ringim Local Government which involved a commercial golf three wagon with REG. NO AA 320 TAR JGW Conveying 12 passengers driven by one Auwalu Muhammad.” Sp Jinjiri said.

He added “the said number of occupants x on reaching Iabdullahii Masallachi area mine x he rammed into stationed daf truck x parked by one Aminu Hassan m’ age 25yrs of malam Madori LGA x after developing a mechanical fault x with registration number DUT201 x Jigawa State.

“As a result, 10 persons including the driver lost their lives while two are responding to treatment x corpses released to relatives”.