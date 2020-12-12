Arsenal Have To Apologise To Mesut Ozil – Paul Merson

Former Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has stated that his old club has to apologise to Mesut Ozil and get him back into the side if they want to get back to winning ways.

The German playmaker and former world cup winner was left out of the premier league and Europa squad by Mikel Arteta in his bid to revolutionize the club and bring back the glory days.

After last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Mourinho’s Tottenham side, many Arsenal supporters have started questioning the Spaniard’s decisions and tactics overall

In a Daily Star interview, Emerson could not hide his anger and disappointment after the loss to their North London rivals and had this to say.

“Arsenal could still be playing Tottenham NOW and they wouldn’t have scored a goal.”

“What can they do in January to fix it? Go and knock on Mesut Ozil’s door, say you’re sorry and you need him to play,” he added further.

The football pundit was clearly critical of the Gunners’ inability to score and the decision to omit the German midfielder from the squad.

He further summed up the Premier league’s side issue “Arsenal were atrocious against Spurs. They never looked like scoring. Ozil’s getting £350,000-a-week and sitting at home while his team can’t score.”

“But against teams like Spurs or Burnley, he can get on the ball and dictate things and make a few decent chances.”

“They could re-register him in January. They’re missing a trick if they don’t,” he stated as a possible solution to the side’s problems.

Ozil has been embroiled in controversy and posted a poem denouncing the treatment of Uyghurs in China on his Twitter handle. He also criticised Muslim countries for not speaking out about the Xinjiang re-education camps.[Arsenal later released a statement distancing itself from the comments.

Arsenal have lost their last two matches and remain in 15th position. They next play Burnley on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium