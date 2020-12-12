EndSARS: CNN Declines To Appear At Lagos Judicial Panel

The Cable News Network (CNN) has objected to a summons by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution of Victims of SARS Related Abuses.

The panel had asked that CNN’s team of reporters appeared before it to give evidence on their reportage of the Lekki toll gate shooting.

CNN last month published a major investigation into the events of October 20 at the Lekki toll gate.

The report indicated that the Nigerian military shot at unarmed protesters who had convened for the #EndSARS protest.

READ ALSO: Lagos Judicial Panel Adjourns Two Cases Till January

The federal government has denied that its forces acted inappropriately at the toll gate and has described the CNN report as “one-dimensional and lacking in balance.”

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was disgusted by the foreign press coverage, including CNN’s, of the #EndSARS protest.

The panel’s summons was issued to CNN on November 28.

Upon service, CNN instructed its lawyers, Olumide Babalola to file an objection on the ground that the panel lacks jurisdiction to summon them since they are not a business with physical operation in Nigeria.

The CNN objection, dated December 4, was filed on December 9.

When the panel sat on Saturday, the CNN lawyer was queried privately and he reiterated his objection.

The panel then excused CNN from further proceedings.