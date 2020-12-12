Former House Of Reps Candidate Murdered In Oyo

A former candidate of the House of Representatives, Fatai Aborode, has been shot dead in Oyo State.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed this in a statement signed on Saturday.

According to the statement, the incident happened at about 17:50om on Friday.

Fadeyi said Aborode was robbed and shot by four gunmen along Apodun road, Igangan.

The victim was, thereafter, rushed to Olugbon Hospital Igboora where he was later confirmed dead.

The police say efforts are on to arrest the fleeing assailants.

Aborode was the House of Reps candidate under the platform of Accord Party in 2015.

He, however, defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.