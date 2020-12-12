Sanwo-Olu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19, the state’s Commissioner for Health announced on Saturday.

Akin Abayomi said the Governor is currently experiencing “mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.”

In a statement, he added that Sanwo-Olu is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by a clinical team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Goes Into Self Isolation As Close Aides, Family Member Test Positive For COVID-19

The Commissioner noted that the state is seeing a slightly increasing number of new COVID-19 cases and warned all residents and victors to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations,” Abayomi said.

“All inbound travellers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on Day Seven of arrival in Nigeria.

“Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions. The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed.

“No one is immune to this virus and it is certainly still circulating in the community.

“Please join me in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.

“I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr. Governor’s recovery and wellbeing.”