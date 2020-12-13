Anthony Joshua’s Victory Is A ‘Worthy Christmas Gift’, Says Ogun Governor

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has congratulated world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, in his title defence against his Bulgarian opponent, Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

The governor in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta said Joshua displayed the “Ogun standard of excellence.”

According to Governor Abiodun, the victory is a well-deserved Christmas gift, adding that the victory will inspire others to do more.

“All of us in the state, irrespective of our religious affiliations prayed for his success. That the feat happened in London, last night can be regarded as a worthy Christmas gift from God and AJ to all of us in Ogun State. God answered us,” he said.

“God still answers prayers. We return all glory to God Almighty for granting our hearts’ desire for our brother, Anthony Joshua, to retain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.”

Abiodun said the Ogun-born Joshua made Nigerians proud and restored confidence that in spite of the country’s challenges, the nation will overcome.

The governor also commended Joshua for his determination, hard work, resilience and focus, which he described as virtues ingrained in the DNA of Ogun people.

“May he, continue with the winning streak ad infinitum. My joy is unquantifiable. Our government has always dimensioned sports as not only a unifying factor but a socio-economic imperative.

“He has made us proud by exhibiting these traits and the can-do spirit of Ogun people. On our path, we would provide the necessary incentives to all our ambitious young men and women to become World Champions in all considerable areas of sports, not only in boxing.

The Ogun governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing sports in the state, noting that doing so would pull more people out of poverty and tame insecurity, social strife and crimes.”

“We are poised to fix our stadia, upgrade facilities, train sportsmen and women, motivate coaches and develop talents starting from the grassroots,” the governor added.