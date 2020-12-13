APC Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Kogi LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the just concluded local government elections in Kogi State.

Chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Mr Mammam Eri, disclosed this on Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital.

While officially declaring the results of the election, he noted that the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) swept to victory in all polls for the 21 chairmanship and 239 councillorship seats in the state.

“The State Independent Electoral Commission has received all results as released from the 239 wards and the 21 Local Government Areas of the state,” Eri said.

He added, “The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission has, therefore, ratified and adopted these results.”

Apart from the APC, other political parties that participated in the election included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The KOSIEC chairman stated that Joseph Salami of the APC polled 70,815 votes to defeat his PDP rival, Ibrahim Yakubu, who scored 2,216 votes in the chairmanship election for Adavi LGA.

In Dekina LGA, PDP’s Agagu Samuel gathered 4,464 votes to come second behind Shuaibu Isiaka of the APC who garnered 103,607 polls.

Other LGAs where the elections held were Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Ibaji, Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Koton Karfe, Lokoja, Ofu, Ogori-Magongo, Okehi, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba East, and Yagba West.

Moses David who contested the Mopa-Muro LGA chairmanship election on the APC platform polled 6,248 votes to beat Oludoyin Michael of the PDP who scored 110 votes.

Before the results were declared, Eri commended the people of the state for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner while the elections took place.

He also thanked the political actors and other stakeholders in state, including the security agencies and media for their support to ensure the elections were successfully conducted.