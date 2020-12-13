Coalition Of Northern Groups Condemns Katsina Attack, Calls For Arrest Of Culprits

Coalition Of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the Friday night attack on students of Government Science Secondary School Ƙanƙara, Katsina State.

Describing the incident as a barbaric act that should be swiftly dealt with, the Coalition stressed that it is sad the government is failing to protect the young and the innocent.

The Northwest Coordinator of the Coalition, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi in a press briefing held in the state capital stated that if the government fails to rescue the missing students within the shortest period possible, then the will group will mobilize hundreds of thousands and get them on the streets of Katsina for a continuous protest until the students are fully rescued.

READ ALSO: Katsina Attack: Masari Orders Immediate Closure Of All Boarding Secondary Schools

This Charanchi said will be done even if it’s going to cost their lives.

The CNG Coordinator while demanding an immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state, also urged the authorities to deploy well-equipped security operatives to all day secondary schools within the state.

He demanded that the Federal Government mobilizes more security operatives to support state efforts. According to him, more armored personnel carriers, and fighter jets should also be deployed with immediate effect.

While commending the efforts of the Katsina State Government for its immediate response, the Coalition condemned the inability of President Muhammadu to visit the scene, despite being in the state for a one-week private visit.

“We are not wrong by saying that the President Buhari-led administration has failed in discharging its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of people,” the coalition opined.

The group’s northwest spokesman urged the Katsina government to immediately clarify and inform the public about the specific number of students missing

CNG also called for collaborative efforts between the security agencies and local intelligence with all sincerity of purpose so as to defeat the menace.

“While CNG commends the efforts of the security agencies in the state, we equally appeal to the state government to strengthen activities of vigilantes and actions to complement their efforts,” the group proffered.

The group was of the opinion that no meaningful development will be possible without security, adding that and if things do not change then the state may plunge into anarchy.