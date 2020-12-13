COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Is Responding Well To Treatment, Says Abayomi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is responding well to home-based care and treatment for COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Sunday via his verified Twitter account.

According to him, the governor is in high spirit and very appreciative of the prayers and well wishes he has received from the people of the state and the country in general.

The #COVID19Lagos incident Commander and Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu is responding well to #COVID19 home based care and treatment. He is in high spirit and very appreciative of all your prayers and well wishes. Thank you all. #ForAGreaterLagos@DigiCommsNG @followlasg pic.twitter.com/zOfxG2g5G2 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) December 13, 2020

Professor Abayomi had promised in an earlier tweet to keep the public informed regularly of the governor’s recovery and wellbeing.

His latest tweet came two days after Governor Sanwo-Olu was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of the disease.

He was said to be receiving treatment and being monitored closely at home by a clinical team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The commissioner had, however, given an assurance that the governor would recover quickly and clear the virus.

Amid the slightly increasing number of new cases, he warned all residents and visitors to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of facemasks.