Advertisement

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Is Responding Well To Treatment, Says Abayomi

Channels Television  
Updated December 13, 2020
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attends the Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3 hosted by the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission. Sept 8.
A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is responding well to home-based care and treatment for COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Sunday via his verified Twitter account.

According to him, the governor is in high spirit and very appreciative of the prayers and well wishes he has received from the people of the state and the country in general.

 

Professor Abayomi had promised in an earlier tweet to keep the public informed regularly of the governor’s recovery and wellbeing.

His latest tweet came two days after Governor Sanwo-Olu was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of the disease.

A file photo of the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: [email protected]

 

He was said to be receiving treatment and being monitored closely at home by a clinical team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The commissioner had, however, given an assurance that the governor would recover quickly and clear the virus.

Amid the slightly increasing number of new cases, he warned all residents and visitors to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of facemasks.



More on Coronavirus

Sanwo-Olu Commences COVID-19 Treatment

US Approves Pfizer Vaccine As Millions Of Doses Begin Shipping

Peru Temporarily Suspends Clinical Trials Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

South Korea Reports Highest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV