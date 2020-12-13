Katsina Attack: Masari Orders Immediate Closure Of All Boarding Secondary Schools

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state.

The order follows the disappearance of scores of students at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, after an attack by bandits.

Governor Massari who visited Kankara on Saturday, met with the school officials, parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials, and assured them of doing everything necessary to ensure the release of all the abducted students.

Meanwhile, Service Chiefs are expected to pay a condolence visit to the governor today, and it is likely what will be top of their discussion will be how to ensure the safe release of the students and put an end to incessant banditry in the state.

Before the attack, the number of students in the school stood at 854 and the state police command has confirmed that two hundred of the school children who fled for safety during the attack have been safely returned.