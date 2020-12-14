26 Army Generals Positive As 417 Personnel Take COVID-19 Test

More concerns seem to be growing in the Nigerian Army after 26 generals who had contact with Major General Olu Irefin tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Irefin, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, fell ill last week while attending the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja.

He was later taken to a military hospital where he died of respiratory failure secondary to the complications of COVID-19 infection.

General Irefin was said to have visited some of his colleagues before the conference, and Channels Television gathered that 26 generals tested positive.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, also confirmed that a total of 417 personnel have been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases as of Sunday, although he did not disclose the ranks of the infected persons.

According to him, all those who attended the conference are in self-isolation irrespective of their results.

General Musa stated that COVID-19 treatment drugs recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were immediately issued to those that tested positive.

He added that all officers and soldiers working at the Army Headquarters were being tested as COVID-19 protocols were being strictly enforced across all units and formations of the force.

The army spokesman noted that the entire Army Headquarters complex was thoroughly fumigated by health officials on Saturday last week.

He also explained the processes that led to the death of General Irefin in a statement on Sunday.

Part of the statement read,