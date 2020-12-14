VIDEO: Customs Seize 73 Locally Made Guns, 891 Cartridges In Kebbi

NCS Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the feat was recorded by operatives of the Federal Operation Unit, Zone B.

He explained that the operatives were on information patrol along Yauri in the Zamare waterside area of Kebbi when they intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

“Upon careful examination, the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges,” Attah noted.

According to him, three persons were immediately arrested and detained by the operatives while a preliminary investigation is ongoing.

In his reaction, the Controller of FOU, Zone B, Hamisu Albashir, described the feat as a signal to all those who may be planning to smuggle harmful items into the country through the zone.

He called on the people, especially those living in border communities to provide credible information for effective border security.

