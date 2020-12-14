EndSARS Protests: We Lost ₦807m To Vandalism, Says NPA Boss

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman says the agency has incurred about a billion naira loss after hoodlums vandalized its office in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests which rocked the country.

She disclosed this on Monday during a budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Maritime in the National Assembly.

According to the NPA boss, the hoodlums who attacked the agency set twenty-seven vehicles ablaze, burnt a portion of the buildings and looted office equipment.

She said the burnt portion was different from the amount that would be spent to replace the 27 vehicles set ablaze by the vandals while three others were stolen.

“As it relates to every other aspect of the building, we had made a detailed submission, attaching a bill of quantity of ₦807 million as the cost of rehabilitating the aspect of the building that were set on fire,” she said.

“As it relates to our motor vehicles, 27 vehicles were set on fire. Three vehicles were stolen, one of the vehicles was recovered.

“We are going through the process of insurance claims to see what portion of insurance were made available because the Nigerian Ports Authority meets up with all its insurance obligations.”