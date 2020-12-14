Governor Sule Travels To US For Medical, Hands Over Power To Deputy

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has travelled to the United States of America for a medical check-up.

The governor notified the State House of Assembly about the two weeks trip from December 13 to 29.

During plenary on Monday, the Speaker of House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, read Governor Sule’s letter to the members tagged “Notification to Travel to the United States of America”.

“I wish to inform the Rt Hon speaker that I shall be traveling to the United States of America for a medical check-up from Sunday, 13th to Saturday 29th Dec. 2020,” the letter partly read.

“Accordingly, in my absence, the deputy Governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return.”