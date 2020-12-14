Pools Confirmed For Rugby World Cup 2023

Preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France marked an important milestone today with confirmation of the pools for the 10th edition of the pinnacle competition in men’s 15s rugby.

The draw hosted in Paris was opened by World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont and French President Emmanuel Macron as France prepares to deliver a landmark event for players, fans, the host nation and the rugby community.

Confirmation of the pools means that teams and fans can begin to plan their Rugby World Cup 2023 adventure.

Rugby World Cup 2023 – POOLS

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2