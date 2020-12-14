Advertisement

Pools Confirmed For Rugby World Cup 2023

Austin Okon-Akpan  
Updated December 14, 2020
Caption: Rugby World Cup 2023 Pools.                                                 Image courtesy: World Rugby

 

Preparations for the 2023  Rugby World Cup in France marked an important milestone today with confirmation of the pools for the 10th edition of the pinnacle competition in men’s 15s rugby.

The draw hosted in Paris was opened by World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont and French President Emmanuel Macron as France prepares to deliver a landmark event for players, fans, the host nation and the rugby community.

Confirmation of the pools means that teams and fans can begin to plan their Rugby World Cup 2023 adventure.

Rugby World Cup 2023 – POOLS

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2



More on Sports

Champions League Draw: PSG To Face Barcelona As Chelsea Get Atletico

Ex-Liverpool Manager, Gerard Houllier, Dies At 73

Neymar Stretchered Off In PSG’s Defeat To Lyon

Hamilton Expects To Sign New Mercedes Deal By Christmas

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV