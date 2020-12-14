Advertisement
SGF, Wife In Isolation As Household Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and his wife have gone into isolation after some members of their household tested positive for COVID-19.
Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.
Although he did not specify who the infected persons are, he noted that their health status was confirmed on Saturday evening after the results of the tests carried out on their samples collected were received.
The SGF, however, stated that they were asymptomatic and have been isolated at one of the government’s treatment centres where they were receiving care.
He added that he took the test along with his wife and the results came back negative but would remain in self-isolation according to protocols by the health authorities.
Mustapha sought the prayers of Nigerians for his family and urged them to be mindful that the nation was already witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases across many states.
Read the full statement of the SGF below:
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION
PRESS RELEASE
SOME MEMBERS OF SGF’S HOUSEHOLD TEST POSITIVE TO COVID-19.
I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.
Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.
My wife and I tested negative but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.
I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.
Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.
As a family, we covet your prayers.
Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!
Boss Mustapha
Secretary To The Government of The Federation /Chairman PTF on Covid-19
13th December, 2020.