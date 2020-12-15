Advertisement

#FreeTemsAndOmahLay: Govt Officials Doing ‘Everything Possible’ To Get Singers Released

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2020

 

Government officials say “everything possible” is being done to ensure the release of two musicians, Omah Lay and Tems, being held by the police in Uganda.

The Ugandan authorities say the singers, their manager, and four others had risked the spread of COVID-19 by holding a concert on Saturday in Kampala.

They were charged on Monday for “negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease” and police say they will be detained until Wednesday when they are expected to be re-arraigned in court.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, tweeted that the government was engaging with the Ugandan authorities at the highest level, while the head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted that “tremendous diplomatic progress has been made and they will be back [very very ] soon by Gods grace.”

Dabiri-Erewa also replied to one of the detained singer’s tweet asking why he is being held by the police, she replied, “Everything possible is being done to get you out”.

Music star Bobi Wine has expressed support for the musicians, tweeting that there was “absolutely no reason why our brothers should still be detained yet their concert was under police watch”.

Nigerian fans and colleagues have tweeted in support of the singers, but Ugandan police have insisted that the laws of their country must be obeyed.

Meanwhile, Tems has refused to eat anything while still in police custody in Uganda and has insisted she will remain without food until she is released.



