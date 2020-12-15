Advertisement

Italian Cyclist Riccardo Ricco Banned For Life

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2020

 

Italian cyclist Riccardo Ricco, who was thrown off the Tour de France in 2008 for taking a blood-boosting drug, has been banned for life, the national anti-doping agency announced.

The 37-year-old had already been handed a 12-year ban that was due to expire in 2024.

He must also pay a 4,000 euro ($4,850) fine and costs of 378 euros, Nado Italia said in a statement issued Monday.

“The first section of the national anti-doping court, in the disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Riccardo Ricco… imposes a life ban,” the statement said.

A once-promising rider known as “The Cobra”, Ricco’s career collapsed when he was found to have taken the banned blood-booster CERA during the 2008 tour.

-AFP



More on Sports

Para Table Tennis Open To Serve Off Dec 19

Int’l Cricket Council Confirms Nigeria For Major Engagements In 2021

Pools Confirmed For Rugby World Cup 2023

Champions League Draw: PSG To Face Barcelona As Chelsea Get Atletico

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV