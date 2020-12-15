National Sports Festival Scheduled To Hold In February

After being postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the National Sports Festival has now been scheduled to hold from February 14 to 28.

The National Council on Sports made the announcement on Tuesday via a press statement.

“The National Council on Sports under the chairmanship of the Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare at an Extra- Ordinary Council on Sports Virtual meeting held today 15th December 2020, unanimously agreed to host the NSF 2020 on 14- 28th 2021,” the statement said.

“Justifying the reasons behind the postponement from the initial date of 3rd-18th December 2020; the Hon. Minister explained to members of Council the need for better precautionary measures against COVID19 bearing in mind the expected influx of holiday makers during the festive period, as agreed between the Ministry, the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 and the Host State.

“Recall that the National Sports Festival tagged ‘EDO 2020’ was originally slated to hold early this year ( precisely March) but for the outbreak of the COVID-19 which necessitated the Postponement and suspension of all sporting activities to guard against the spread of the corona virus nationwide.”