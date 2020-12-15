774,00 Jobs: Reps Halt Implementation Of FG’s Special Public Works Programme

House of Representatives has passed a resolution mandating the Minister Of State For Labour Festus Keyamo (SAN), to stay action on the planned January 2021 implementation of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government.

The reps passed the resolution on Tuesday, saying the programme will not be implemented until a comprehensive list of beneficiaries from the Nigerian directorate of employment is made available.

Under the programme, 774,000 people are expected to be recruited by the Federal Government, with the sum of N52 billion, earmarked in the 2020 budget.

1,000 persons are to be employed from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, for the programme which is said to be a post-COVID-19 poverty alleviation initiative, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

As of July when the program had initially been billed to commence on October 1, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said each beneficiary is expected to be paid N20,000 monthly.

Meanwhile, the House on Tuesday also condemned the removal of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and calling for his immediate reinstatement.

Before his removal, the NDE DG had publicly claimed that the agency had not been carried along by the Minister of State over the implementation of the programme.

The motion was moved by representative Olajide Olatunbosun.

According to the House, the president was ill-advised to sack the DG who was simply insisting on following the right procedures.