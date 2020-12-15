Advertisement

Somalia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Kenya

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2020
This file photo taken on May 18, 2016, shows a woman waving a flag as soldiers and other military personnel of Somalia’s breakaway territory of Somaliland march past during an Independence day celebration parade in the capital, Hargeisa. PHOTO: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB / AFP

 

Somalia announced on Tuesday it is severing diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of “recurring” interference in its political affairs as Mogadishu prepares for long-awaited elections.

Tensions had been rising between the neighbours and the announcement came as Kenya hosted the leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by the central government in Mogadishu which considers the territory part of Somalia.

Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave and that Somalia’s envoys were being recalled from Nairobi.

READ ALSO: Record Number Of Journalists Jailed In 2020, Says Watchdog

“The Somali government considers the people of Kenya a peace-loving community who want to live in harmony with other societies in the region. But the current leadership of Kenya is working to drive the two sides apart,” he said in Mogadishu.

“The government took this decision to respond to recurring outright political violations and interference by Kenya against the sovereignty of our country.”

AFP



More on Africa

‘Terrified’ Survivors Recount Attacks On Civilians In Tigray

78-Year-Old Ouattara Sworn In For Third Term As Ivory Coast President

Libyan MP Dies Of COVID-19 In Morocco Hospital

US Removes Sudan From Terrorism Sponsor Blacklist

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV