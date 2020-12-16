Allardyce Appointed Manager Of Struggling West Brom

Sam Allardyce has been named manager of Premier League strugglers West Brom to replace Slaven Bilic who was sacked earlier on Wednesday, the club announced.

Allardyce who signed an 18-month contract with the Baggies will immediately begin the quest for the revival of the club with a game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“In Sam, we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed,” Sporting and Technical Director, Luke Dowling, said.

“We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”

Bilic was sacked just hours after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City but with West Brom second from bottom of the table after 13 matches.

While the club described the manager as an “experienced boss,” the Dudley-born coach is returning to the team he started his coach career with more than 30 years ago when he worked with Trian Talbot.

The gaffer with 512 Premier League games to his name arrived The Hawthorns with his long-time assistant, Sammy Lee, the club added.

West Brom is the eight Premier League side that the 66-year-old will be working with after coaching Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

AFP