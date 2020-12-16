Edo Governorship Election: Tribunal Defers Ruling On Petition Against Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City, the state capital, has deferred ruling on applications seeking to strike out the petition of the Action Peoples Party against Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The case seeks to annul the September 19, Edo State Governorship Election on the ground that the petitioner being a registered Political Party in Nigeria was wrongfully excluded from the elections.

The respondents had in their applications argued that the petition bothered on pre-election matters and that it is about an allegation of unlawful substitution, not the exclusion of the candidate of the sole petitioner.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the tribunal issued its pre-hearing session report on the matter as well as on the other petitions before it.

Thereafter, it adjourned hearing of some of the petitions till January 11 and others till January 12 and 13, 2021.