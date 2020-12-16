FRSC Mandates NIN As Requirement For Processing Driver’s License

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has mandated the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the processing of driver’s license.

“FRSC Management has resolved that effective 21 December 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number (NIN) from the NIMC before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC,” the agency said on Wednesday in a statement signed by its Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem.

It noted that the development followed the Federal Government’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, explaining that “all driver’s licence applicants are, therefore, expected to present their National Identification Number from the date, before they can be attended to.”

Stressing that there would be no waiver for anyone, Bisi noted emphasised on the need for a harmonised database of all citizens and described it as critical to resolving security challenges in the country.

He urged the public, especially those going for their driver’s licence processing, to heed to the directives and follow the procedures for getting their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission which must be verified to be authentic before action can be taken on their application for the licences.

According to him, all numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database even as the FRSC solicited the cooperation of members of the public to make the policy a success in the collective interest of the nation and commitment to building and maintaining a credible national database on citizens.