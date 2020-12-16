Nigerians Have Gained A Lot From Your Experience, Gbajabiamila Celebrates Buhari At 78

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a blessing to the nation, saying that Nigerians have gained a lot from his wealth of experience.

Gbajabiamila in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, said President Buhari deserves being celebrated at 78 given his commitment to a better Nigeria for the good of the citizens.

“Nigeria and Nigerians have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the country and humanity in your 78-year sojourn on mother earth,” the Speaker was quoted as saying.

“As our leader, your humility, dedication to the unity of Nigeria, and commitment to making the country better are unquestionable,” the Speaker said.

“Under our great party, the APC, you have redefined selfless service. Nigerians should continue to support the President for there are better days ahead.

“All that the President needs is our support and prayers. Whether you’re in the ruling party or the opposition, you need to support and pray for President Buhari to succeed.

“Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, and we must do everything possible to make our nation great.

“I am optimistic that with the right support and prayers from all stakeholders, President Buhari will exceed our expectations,” Gbajabiamila said.

While praying for continuous good health, God’s protection and guidance, the Speaker wished the President many more fruitful years ahead.