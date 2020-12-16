Nigeria Needs Security, Restructuring Not Necessarily Yoruba Presidency — Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said Nigeria needs adequate security and restructuring of the country much more than the ethnicity of the person who occupies the presidency.

The governor maintained that the need to restructure the country has become more imperative in the face of security challenges and only time will tell on which one is more desirable for Nigeria between a restructured Nigeria and a Yoruba presidency.

Makinde said this on Tuesday while handing over 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, for its take-off.

“I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023. I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria.

“It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need,” Makinde said.

The governor stressed that the time has come for Nigeria to secure its people and restructure its system to checkmate the growing insecurity in the country.

He maintained that if restructured, every corner of Nigeria will be impacted positively, stating that no matter who is president in Abuja, the system would run effectively in a way that will be beneficial to all and sundry.

He also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, saying the corps will play a major role in ensuring security.