Nigeria’s Unity Based On Ruthless Exploitation Of The Working People – Falana

Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has said Nigeria’s unity is based on the ruthless exploitation of the working people.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 24th Convocation Lecture of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Falana challenged state governors to share powers with the President on the issues of security and economy.

“Unity means the component existence of Nigeria. The fact that the unity of the country is based on the ruthless exploitation of the working people, it is of no moment to the members of the ruling classes,” he said.

“For me, since the rich are united in exploiting our national resources, the exploited poor and oppressed people should equally unite to free themselves from the shackles of poverty.”

On his part, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, cautioned against perceiving agitation for restructuring as a call for secession, civil war, and division that would further disunite the country.

Sanusi said though restructuring is important, some of Nigeria’s problems are beyond restructuring.

According to the ex-Emir, there is a difference between restructuring and division.