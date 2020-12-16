Advertisement

Reps Reject Bill Seeking Age Limit For Aspirants Of Political Offices

Terry Ikumi  
Updated December 16, 2020
Members of the House of Representatives attend a plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja on November 24, 2020.

 

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking an age limit for aspirants of certain political offices in the country.

During plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency in the House, Bede Eke pleaded with his colleagues to allow the bill scale through second reading.

He reminded them that the bill is an extension of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill and the #EndSARS protests.

The lawmaker was however repeatedly interrupted by his colleagues who were openly opposed to the bill.

More to follow…



More on Local

Nigerians Have Gained A Lot From Your Experience, Gbajabiamila Celebrates Buhari At 78

Mob Set Anambra Police Station On Fire Following Shooting Of Motorcyclist

Senate Postpones Passage Of 2021 Budget

‘This Will Not Be Allowed Under My Watch,’ Ortom Condemns Renewed Herdsmen Attacks In Benue

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV