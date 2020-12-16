Shiites Hold Protest In Kaduna Over El-Zakzaky’s Release

Despite being proscribed by both the Kaduna State and Federal Government, members of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have staged a protest to demand the release of their embattled leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from detention.

Holding flag with different inscriptions on Wednesday, the IMN members marched along the popular Ahmadu Bello way down to Leventis roundabout, contrary to the ban on their activities by the Kaduna State Government.

The group is demanding the immediate release of El-Zakzaky, his wife, and other members of the IMN who are being detained in various parts of the country.

They argued that a court of competent jurisdiction had already ordered the release of the IMN leader, and therefore, wondered why the government cannot abide by the court order.

The protest by the IMN members comes exactly five years after Sheik El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested after a bloody clash between IMN members and the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

They are being prosecuted by the state government on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace among other charges.