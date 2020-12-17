COVID-19: Behave Responsibly During Holidays To Avoid Another Lockdown, FG Warns Nigerians

The federal government on Thursday asked Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 health guidelines as the holiday season beckons.

The call was part of the National Economic Council resolution after a meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Nigeria, in recent weeks, has witnessed a surge in new infections of the deadly coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the country recorded its highest daily number of infections.

According to the NEC, which is populated with all 36 state governors, “the current trends are now approaching or surpassing the levels reached during the lockdown imposed at the height of the epidemic earlier in the year.”

The Council said the increase has been exacerbated by people’s non-compliance with laid down health guidelines such as the wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

“NEC, therefore, wishes to reemphasise the importance of these measures,” the Council said in its resolution. “Particularly as we approach the end of the year and the social gatherings associated with the holiday season, we must avoid activities or behavior that may aggravate the situation and necessitate another lockdown.”

READ THE NEC’S FULL RESOLUTION ON COVID-19: