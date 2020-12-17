Northern Groups Demand Rescue Of Katsina Students, Shelve Plan To Protest In Daura

The Coalition of Northern Groups have demanded the rescue of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

They however shelved their plan to protest in Daura to register their concerns with President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the town on a weeklong visit.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Balarabe Rufa’i explained that instead, the CNG is using the occasion to launch the #BringBackOurBoys struggles that would go on ceaselessly until all the abducted children are returned alive and safe.

Speaking at a press conference in Katsina, the state capital the group described the abduction of the children as a total weakness of President Buhari’s administration and his failure to protect the lives of all Nigerians.

They also called for the unconditional resignation of all the Service Chiefs.

While explaining the reason why they shelved their plan to take protest to Daura, the group said it is as a result of considerations raised by the security agencies in Katsina State.

They added that the prevailing tense atmosphere across the state may not guarantee a peaceful ending to the protests considering the crowd likely to be pulled out.

CNG said further that their last consideration is that the Katsina Government has given assurances that having developed contact with the abductors, it will within the shortest possible time secure the release of the children, an effort that should not be jeopardized at this point.

The CNG had earlier on Wednesday planned to stage a protest to Daura.

The spokesperson, Abdulazeez Suleiman vowed that the protest will be indefinite until the students are rescued.

He said that the protest will kick off in Katsina, the state capital on Thursday and will then proceed to Daura to register their concerns with President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the town on a weeklong visit.