I’m Impressed With Masari, Military But We Still Have A lot Of Work To Do – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the release of the Kankara Schoolboys saying that he is impressed with the state governor, Aminu Masari and the military.

“I am very impressed with him, he has been up and doing since it happened,” the President stated in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday.

“I congratulate the governor that the schoolboys have been successfully released. I congratulated the governor and the army for organising the operation and sacrament of the abductors in getting the release of the children.”

Read Also: Hundreds Of Schoolboys Abducted In Katsina Released

The President noted that law enforcement agencies, the military especially the Army, and the governor worked extremely hard.

The 78-year-old explained that “As as soon as they got them the governor called me and informed and I congratulated him and the army for organizing such operation. The military is well trained, I think they are motivated”.

When asked when other Nigerians who are in captivity will be released, said his administration is trying his best, he said, “when we closed our borders we found out that still, the terrorist gets weapons and ammunition, still hold people hostages, collecting millions of naira”.

President Buhari admitted that the military still had their work cut out for them, but said “some of the things we may not say, I don’t want to compromise the efforts by the security being put n place by the law enforcement officials but our responsibility is to secure the country so I’ll say we have a lot of work to do.”

Hundreds of students abducted from a school in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State were on Thursday released.

Governor Masari confirmed the release of the students a week after they were kidnapped by gunmen and met him on Friday at the State House where he assured the schoolchildren that they will be well taken care of.

Masari also assured them that they will each go through proper medical checks while adding that their education will also be taken care of.