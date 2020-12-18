Kankara Abduction: APC In League With Bandits, Terrorists, PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being a party in league with bandits and terrorists ravaging the country.

PDP in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the ruling party has been acting as the mouthpiece of bandits, rationalizing killings and kidnapping, showing express sympathy to terrorists.

According to Ologbondiyan, the APC has refused to condemn acts of terrorism but attacks any person or groups that dare to criticize the activities of these bandits or demand the unconditional release of abductees.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the revelations trailing the abduction and release of 600 students by bandits have further exposed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party in league with bandits, insurgents and terrorists ravaging our nation,” the statement partly read.

