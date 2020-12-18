PHOTOS: NAF Explains Role In ‘Rescue’ Of Kankara Schoolboys

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has explained the roles it played in efforts that led to the return of the students kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

In a post on its verified Facebook page on Friday, the force revealed that it deployed additional air assets, including Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Katsina hours after the students were abducted.

According to the NAF, the additional air assets were deployed on Saturday last week to provide persistent surveillance over identified areas of interest within Katsina and Zamfara States.

While this was ongoing, it stated that its personnel maintained offensive air presence to deny the abductors freedom of action.

The force added that as soon as the schoolboys regained their freedom, they were safely returned to the Katsina State Government House on Friday morning, escorted by a combined team of personnel from various security agencies with air cover provided by the NAF.

It noted that NAF medical personnel were also part of the team that provided immediate care to the boys after their release from the forest.

“Additional NAF Special Forces personnel were also deployed to provide support,” the force said.

See the photos below: