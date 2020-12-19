Edo Govt Urges Residents To Take COVID-19 Precautions

The Edo State Government has charged residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) amid rise in the number of cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., in a statement, reiterated the need for Edo people to, during the yuletide season, observe all precautionary measures against spread of the pandemic in order to remain safe and healthy.

According to him, “It is a known fact that we have not seen the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as the entire country is already seeing an uprise in the numbers of confirmed cases of the infection. On Friday, the country recorded the first 1000 cases in a day, with 1,145 new confirmed cases and 1 death reported in 24 states. Edo state recorded 8 new cases.

“Today, Saturday, December 19, 2020, Nigeria recorded another 806 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths, which now leaves the country with a total of 77,013 confirmed cases and 1,212 deaths. This calls for serious concern and caution by all residents to remain safe and healthy.

“As we go about with the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we urge you to protect yourself and others, especially the elderly who are most affected by the virus by observing physical distancing, wearing facemasks and regularly washing your hands as well as other safety precautions.”

Ogie, however, reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will continue to rev up strategies and intensify efforts aimed at containing the pandemic and protecting the lives of Edo people.

He further noted: “We recognise this has been an extremely difficult year for us all, but we can’t afford to give up now. We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines as we cannot afford a reversal of the gains we have made against the pandemic.”