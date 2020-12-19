EndSARS: Lagos Panel Summons Ex-Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related Abuses and Lekki Toll Gate incident has summoned the former spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmus.

Ms. Badmus was summoned after a petitioner, Olajide Fowotade alleged that the ex-spokesperson is aware of an offence committed against him by a member of the defunct SARS.

During his submission to the panel on Saturday, Mr. Fowotade said Ms Badmus reached out to him after a media report on the offence committed on him by the police officer he identified as Ayo Odudu.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Bandit, Arrest Two Others In Zamfara

Mr. Fowotade claimed that the officer knocked out his teeth during an altercation.

The panel then ruled that a summon will be issued to compel Ms. Badmus to come before it and say what she knows about the matter.

The case was adjourned till January 15 when Ms. Badmus is expected to appear before the panel.