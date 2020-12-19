Gombe LG Poll: APC Wins all 11 Chairmanship, 114 Councillorship Seats

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) on Saturday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of all the 11 Local Government Councils seats in the just concluded election.

The GOSIEC Chairman, Saidu Shehu Awak who made the declaration after the collation of results as submitted by the 11 local government electoral officers, also announced the APC as winner of all the 114 Councillorship positions.

The Chairman, in accordance with section 26, sub sections 1 and 2 of the Gombe state Independent Electoral Commission Law 2013 as amended, and as the chief returning officer of the Commission, declared the following candidates of the APC who scored the highest number of votes as winners.

1. Akko LGA: Abubakar Usman- Barambu Chairman with Mahmud Saleh Tabra as Deputy Chairman

2. Balanga LGA: Garba Umar as Chairman with Salamu Ezikiel as Deputy Chairman

3. Billiri LGA: Margaret Bitrus as Chairman with Rev. Panuel Nicodemus Lashobok as Deputy Chairman

4. Dukku LGA: Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa as Chairman with Umar Manu Malala as Vice Chairman

5. Furnakaye LGA: Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu as Chairman with Mu’azu A. Yahaya Tongo as Deputy Chairman

6. Gombe LGA:

Aliyu Usman Haruna as Chairman with Gambo Sulaiman Garko as Deputy Chairman

7. Kaltungo LGA: Faruk Aliyu Umar as Chairman with Solomon Lande as Deputy

8. Kwami LGA: Ibrahim Buba as Chairman with Muhammadu Musa Kolo as Deputy

9. Nafada LGA:

Musa Abubakar as Chairman with Salisu Shuaibu Dandele as Deputy Chairman

10. Shongom LGA: Yohannah Nahar as Chairman with Ambrose Alfred ( Bobby) as Deputy Chairman

11. Yamaltu Deba LGA:

Shuaibu Umar Galadima as Chairman with Garba Usman as Deputy Chairman.

The GOSIEC Chairman said three political parties that participated in the elections included the APC, PDP, and PRP.

The announcement and declaration was made in the presence of leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council ( IPAC), members of the Civil Society, the Media, the Nigeria Police and other security outfits as well as representatives of candidates.