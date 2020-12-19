Kankara Kids: Shehu Sani Advises Govt On How To Protect Schools In The North

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has advised authorities in Nigeria on how to protect schools in the northern part of the country.

He gave the recommendations via his Twitter handle on Saturday in the wake of the recent abduction of hundreds of students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Senator Sani, who represented Kaduna Central district, called for the abolition of boarding schools in the rural areas of the region.

He also advised that students and teachers in the schools should be properly trained on what to do and how to attend to emergency security situations when such arise.

How to protect Schools in Northern Nigeria;Abolish boarding schools in rural areas,Drill students & Teachers on emergency security measures,Create a special security unit for schools,Build perimeter walls around schools,Install CCTV & alarm systems in schools,Intensify prayers. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 19, 2020

The activist believes the establishment of a special security unit for schools in the North will go a long way in ensuring the security of students and their teachers.

He also suggested that perimeter walls should be built around the schools, and the installation of CCTV cameras and alarm systems should be encouraged.

In other tweets, Senator Sani noted the release of the schoolboys abducted in Katsina – after spending about one week in captivity.

He, however, faulted those he said were taking credit for the success when nobody has taken responsibility for the failure in Zabarmari in Borno State where over 40 farmers were massacred by Boko Haram insurgents.

The activist stressed the need for leaders to look beyond party lines and political affiliations and promote national unity, insisting that the country was at war with terror.

For a nation at war with terror,national unity across party lines and political affiliations is indispensable.The controversy that followed the Kankara kidnapping & release is unfortunate.This is how to jeopardize the fate of the other or next victims of banditry or insurgency. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 19, 2020