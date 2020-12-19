Advertisement

Nigeria Reports 11 More Deaths, 806 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated December 19, 2020
A health worker is seen wearing a PPE while on duty.

 

Nigeria has reported 11 more deaths from complications related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Friday in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet, it noted that the new deaths recorded have raised the toll from the disease in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to 1,212.

 

Similarly, the health agency said 806 new cases were confirmed from 25 states and the nation’s capital.

Of the new infections, Lagos reported the highest figure – 287, followed by the FCT – 255, Kaduna – 36, Akwa Ibom – 29, Katsina – 25, and Rivers – 25.

Others are Kwara – 21, Bauchi – 19, Kano – 15, Ondo – 14, Plateau – 13, Yobe – 12, Nasarawa – 11, Ebonyi – nine, Gombe – eight, Abia – seven, Delta – four, Imo – four, Osun – three, Anambra – two, Borno – two, Cross River – one, Edo – one, Ekiti – one, Jigawa – one, and Ogun – one.

As of 11:50pm on Friday, Nigeria has a total of 77,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 67,484 discharged, following the recovery of additional 374 people.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos26,1822,05023,898234
FCT9,3082,7346,48688
Kaduna4,2725883,63648
Plateau4,1922413,91734
Oyo3,7853663,37346
Rivers3,2592312,96860
Edo2,756502,593113
Ogun2,3611772,15133
Kano2,0031911,75656
Delta1,833471,73749
Ondo1,783521,69041
Katsina1,3842631,09724
Enugu1,363231,31921
Kwara1,2961711,09431
Gombe1,16418395031
Ebonyi1,091241,03730
Abia9802594510
Osun9741993421
Bauchi89711077314
Borno7743370536
Imo7346166112
Nasarawa60026232513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4925042121
Ekiti402283686
Akwa Ibom395503369
Jigawa3865731811
Niger3383728912
Adamawa3297123820
Anambra297427419
Sokoto2102217117
Taraba203191777
Kebbi14351308
Yobe135271008
Cross River9318111
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

Slovakia PM Igor Matovic Tests Positive For COVID-19

Spain To Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations On December 27

Chinese Citizen Journalist To Face Trial After Wuhan COVID-19 Reporting

Burundi Ex-President Buyoya Dies From COVID-19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV